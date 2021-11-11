US$7.5 Million Committed by the Netherlands to Support Second Phase of UNDP’s Emergency Mine Action Project in Yemen

10 November 2021 -- Amman, Jordan: The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) welcomes the generous US$7.5 million contribution of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands to support emergency mine action efforts in Yemen.

UNDP has supported humanitarian mine action efforts in Yemen since the mid-1990s, focusing on institution building, capacity development, technical assistance, operational support, and resource mobilization. While national authorities were able to boast significant improvements during this period, the reignition of violent conflict in 2014 and 2015 now demands a response to the increased and more complex contamination of explosive hazards - including a significant increase in the prevalence of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

"Safety and security are fundamental to the peacebuilding process," explains Auke Lootsma, UNDP Yemen Resident Representative. "Without the institutional capacity to clear explosive hazards in Yemen, civilians are left with no choice but to risk their life and limb to carry out everyday tasks. This is not a backdrop against which we can achieve sustainable peace," he adds.

The Dutch funding will help establish a new three-year project - *Emergency Mine Action Project - Phase II - *that aims to build upon existing results to strengthen institutional capacity to respond to the threat of explosive hazards, and to improve awareness among local communities to avoid them. It will be Implemented across Yemen, with a particular focus on contaminated communities.

All activities will be implemented in cooperation with local partners, the Yemen Executive Mine Action Centre (YEMAC) located in Sana'a and Aden, the Yemen Mine Action Co-ordination Centre, and the National Mine Action Centre (NMAC). They will focus upon:

Greater capacity for survey and clearance: National Mine Action authorities have their skills strengthened.

Decontamination: Explosive Remnants of War (ERWs) are cleared, and land released in contaminated communities.

Measuring Impact: ERW contamination is mapped and assessed to enable accurate planning of future activities.

Risk Awareness: At-risk communities have their knowledge on Explosive Ordnance Risk Education increased.

"Demining is an important means to improve human security," says Peter-Derrek Hof, Ambassador of the Netherlands Embassy to Yemen in Amman. "By supporting the Mine Action project, the Netherlands contributes to building a society in Yemen in which people will regain access to safety and security, schools, hospitals, markets, livelihoods and other important resources and services, necessary for socio-economic development," he adds.

This agreement builds upon a previous partnership between UNDP and the Netherlands that supported mine action efforts in Yemen over the last five years, and reenforces the long-standing commitment of the Netherlands and UNDP to the safety and security of all Yemenis.

