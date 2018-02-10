10 Feb 2018

U.S.-Funded Cranes Offloading Goods in Yemen

Government of the United States of America
February 9, 2018

The United States welcomes reports of the four U.S.-funded World Food Programme cranes offloading goods at Hudaydah port. These cranes are offloading key supplies for the people of Yemen and will allow greater throughput of critical humanitarian assistance and goods.

The United States also welcomes continued efforts by the Saudi-led coalition to address the humanitarian situation in Yemen, including a $1.5 billion pledge to the UN and humanitarian organizations. We will continue to coordinate with the Saudi-led coalition, the UN, our international partners, and humanitarian organizations to refine the Yemen Comprehensive Humanitarian Operations Plan to ensure that it is thorough and prioritizes humanitarian needs throughout the country. This is an important step by U.S. partners toward mitigating the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

While these cranes represent a positive step toward addressing the dire humanitarian crisis faced by the Yemeni people, there is much work ahead. An enduring solution to this conflict, and the desperate humanitarian situation, will not be reached militarily. A political dialogue represents the only way to achieve a more stable, unified, and prosperous Yemen.

