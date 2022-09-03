Urgent assistance alleviates the suffering of IDPs and those affected by the torrential rains in Marib [EN/AR]

Partnering with Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), HUMAN ACCESS provided food assistance to the flood-affected needy and IDP households, in Al Jufainah Camp in Marib Governorate.

Food baskets were distributed to 405 households and included wheat flour, rice, sugar, veg. oil, and dates. The assistance contributed to alleviating the suffering of those affected households who are facing very tragic conditions as a result of displacement and difficult living conditions.

The beneficiary families expressed their thanks and appreciation to the HUMAN ACCESS and iHH organizations for their generous support in providing such assistance that meet their basic living requirements.