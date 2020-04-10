Update #2 on the Special Envoy’s initiative to end the war in Yemen

The UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, shared earlier today with the Government of Yemen and Ansar Allah the UN’s revised proposals for agreements on 1) nation-wide ceasefire 2) key economic and humanitarian measures to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people, build confidence between the parties and support Yemen’s ability to respond to the crisis of COVID-19, and 3) the urgent resumption of the political process.

"The proposed agreements are balanced and reflect the core interest of all sides to the greatest extent possible. These proposals represent a realistic and comprehensive package to enable Yemen to break from the violence and suffering of the past and take a historic step toward peace,” said Mr. Griffiths.

"I urge the parties to accept these proposed agreements without delay and begin working together through a formal political process to comprehensively end the war. The international community stands ready to provide support and assurances to the process,” he added.

The Special Envoy stressed that today’s announcement of the first confirmed case of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic in Yemen makes it even more imperative to stop the fighting immediately.

The Special Envoy further expressed gratitude to all the Yemenis who publicly demanded peace in recent weeks. “I hope the parties will heed these demands and demonstrate the leadership Yemen needs at this critical time,” Mr. Griffiths added.