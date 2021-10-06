Yemen
UNVIM Situation Analysis – September 2021
Attachments
Food and Fuel Discharged in September 2021
▪ In September 2021, there was a decrease of 8% in food discharged compared to the 2020 monthly average and a 2% decrease compared to the UNVIM monthly average since May 2016, or 284,417 metric tonnes (t) compared to 308,746 t and 289,018 t, respectively.
▪ During the reporting month, there was a 64% (51,010 t)* decrease in fuel discharged compared to the 2020 monthly average (142,221 t) and a 62.6% decrease compared to the monthly average since May 2016 (136,548 t).
- 47,880 t of the 51,010 t of fuel discharged in September 2021 was coal
Food and Fuel Vessel Delays in September 2021
In September 2021, food vessels spent an average of 2.8 days in the Coalition holding area (CHA); 3.6 days at anchorage; and 7.9 days at berth, compared to an average of 2.9 days in the CHA; 4.5 days at anchorage; and 9.3 days at berth in September 2020. Vessels spent 5%, 20% and 15% less time in the CHA, at anchorage and at berth, respectively, compared to September 2020.
In September 2021, nine (09) food vessels proceeded from the CHA to anchorage; 11 berthed; and 10 discharged their cargo and sailed.
In September 2021, the average time spent by fuel vessels in the CHA was 69.3 days, whereas it was 95.6 days in September 2020, or a 28% decrease year-on-year. In comparison to the 2020 monthly average of 82.2 days, the month of September 2021 saw a 16% decrease.
Two (02) fuel vessels were permitted from the CHA to the anchorage area in September 2021 and subsequently berthed and sailed.