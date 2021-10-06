Yemen

UNVIM Situation Analysis – September 2021

Food and Fuel Discharged in September 2021

▪ In September 2021, there was a decrease of 8% in food discharged compared to the 2020 monthly average and a 2% decrease compared to the UNVIM monthly average since May 2016, or 284,417 metric tonnes (t) compared to 308,746 t and 289,018 t, respectively.

▪ During the reporting month, there was a 64% (51,010 t)* decrease in fuel discharged compared to the 2020 monthly average (142,221 t) and a 62.6% decrease compared to the monthly average since May 2016 (136,548 t).

  • 47,880 t of the 51,010 t of fuel discharged in September 2021 was coal

Food and Fuel Vessel Delays in September 2021

  • In September 2021, food vessels spent an average of 2.8 days in the Coalition holding area (CHA); 3.6 days at anchorage; and 7.9 days at berth, compared to an average of 2.9 days in the CHA; 4.5 days at anchorage; and 9.3 days at berth in September 2020. Vessels spent 5%, 20% and 15% less time in the CHA, at anchorage and at berth, respectively, compared to September 2020.

  • In September 2021, nine (09) food vessels proceeded from the CHA to anchorage; 11 berthed; and 10 discharged their cargo and sailed.

  • In September 2021, the average time spent by fuel vessels in the CHA was 69.3 days, whereas it was 95.6 days in September 2020, or a 28% decrease year-on-year. In comparison to the 2020 monthly average of 82.2 days, the month of September 2021 saw a 16% decrease.

  • Two (02) fuel vessels were permitted from the CHA to the anchorage area in September 2021 and subsequently berthed and sailed.

