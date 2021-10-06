UNVIM Situation Analysis – September 2021

Food and Fuel Discharged in September 2021

▪ In September 2021, there was a decrease of 8% in food discharged compared to the 2020 monthly average and a 2% decrease compared to the UNVIM monthly average since May 2016, or 284,417 metric tonnes (t) compared to 308,746 t and 289,018 t, respectively.

▪ During the reporting month, there was a 64% (51,010 t)* decrease in fuel discharged compared to the 2020 monthly average (142,221 t) and a 62.6% decrease compared to the monthly average since May 2016 (136,548 t).

47,880 t of the 51,010 t of fuel discharged in September 2021 was coal

Food and Fuel Vessel Delays in September 2021