UNVIM Situation Analysis – October 2021

Food and Fuel Discharged in October 2021

▪ In October 2021, there was an increase of 7% in food discharged compared to the 2020 monthly average and a 14% increase compared to the UNVIM monthly average since May 2016, or 329,702 metric tonnes (t) compared to 308,746 t and 289,635 t, respectively.

▪ During the reporting month, there was a 38% (88,204 t) decrease in fuel discharged compared to the 2020 monthly average (142,221 t) and a 35% decrease compared to the monthly average since May 2016 (135,815 t).

Food and Fuel Vessel Delays in October 2021

■ In October 2021, food vessels spent an average of 2.8 days in the Coalition holding area (CHA); 1.4 days at anchorage; and 8.9 days at berth, compared to an average of 2.5 days in the CHA; 6.8 days at anchorage; and 8.9 days at berth in October 2020. Vessels spent 12% more time in CHA, 79% less time at anchorage and 8% more time in the berth compared to October 2020.

■ In October 2021, 11 food vessels proceeded from the CHA to anchorage; 10 berthed; and 14 discharged their cargo and sailed.

■ In October 2021, the average time spent by fuel vessels in the CHA was 85.1 days, whereas it was 122 days in September 2020, or a 30% decrease year-on-year. In comparison to the 2020 monthly average of 82.2 days, the month of October 2021 saw a 4% increase.

■ Four (04) fuel vessels were permitted from the CHA to the anchorage area in October 2021 and subsequently berthed and sailed.