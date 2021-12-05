UNVIM Situation Analysis – November 2021

Food and Fuel Discharged in November 2021

In November 2021, there was a decrease of 10% in food discharged compared to the 2020 monthly average and a 4% decrease compared to the UNVIM monthly average since May 2016, or 278,886 metric tonnes (t) compared to 308,746 t and 289,475 t, respectively.

During the reporting month, there was a 89.2% (15,317 t) decrease in fuel discharged compared to the 2020 monthly average (142,221 t) and a 88.6% decrease compared to the monthly average since May 2016 (134,017 t).

Food and Fuel Vessel Delays in November 2021

■ In November 2021, food vessels spent an average of 2.4 days in the Coalition holding area (CHA); 1.6 days in anchorage; and 8.4 days at berth, compared to an average of 2 days in the CHA; 5.7 days in anchorage; and 7 days at berth in November 2020. Vessels spent 21% more time in CHA, 72% less time in anchorage and 19% more time at berth compared to November 2020.

■ In November 2021, 11 food vessels proceeded from the CHA to anchorage; 12 berthed; and 10 discharged their cargo and sailed.

■ In November 2021, the average time spent by fuel vessels in the CHA was 41.4 days, whereas it was 117 days in November 2020, or a 65% decrease year-on-year. In comparison to the 2020 monthly average of 82.2 days, the month of November 2021 saw a 50% decrease.

■ Three (03) fuel vessels were permitted from the CHA to the anchorage area; three (03) berthed; and two (02) discharged their cargo and sailed during the reporting month.