UNVIM Situation Analysis - March 2022

Food and Fuel Discharged in March 2022

During the reporting month, there was a 2% decrease in fuel discharged (43,767 t) compared to the 2021 monthly average (44,589 t) and a 66% decrease compared to the monthly average since May 2016 (128,544 t).

During the reporting month, there was a 6% increase in food discharged (324,026 t) compared to the 2021 monthly average (310,856 t) and a 10% increase compared to the monthly average since May 2016 (293,331 t).

Food and Fuel Vessel Delays in March 2022

In March 2022, food vessels spent an average of 2.7 days in the CHA, 2.6 days in anchorage, and, 10.5 days at berth in March 2022. This compares to an average of 2.9 days in the CHA, 4.7 days in anchorage, and, 7.9 days at berth in March 2021. Food vessels therefore spent 7% and 44% less time in the CHA and in anchorage, and, 33% more time at berth compared to March 2021.

In March 2022, 21 food vessels proceeded from the CHA to the anchorage area, 17 berthed, and, 16 discharged their cargo and sailed.

In March 2022, the average time spent by fuel vessels in the CHA was 37.4 days, whereas it was 68.3 days on average in March 2021, or a 45% decrease year-on-year. In comparison to the 2021 monthly average of 73.3 days, the month of March 2022 saw a 49% decrease.