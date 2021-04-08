UNVIM Situation Analysis – March 2021

Food and Fuel Discharged in March 2021

Four (04) tankers with 72,295 t of fuel were permitted to entered Hodeidah port in March 2021

A 73% (38,309 t) decrease in fuel discharged in March 2021 compared to the 2020 average (142,221 t) and a 78% (180,339 t) decrease compared to the monthly average since May 2016

In March 2021, there was an increase of 45% in food discharged compared to the 2020 average and 41% increase compared to the monthly average since May 2016, or 446,925 t compared to 308,746 and 301,885 t, respectively.

Food and Fuel Vessel Delays in March 2021

In March 2021, food vessels spent an average of 2.9 days in the Coalition holding area (CHA), 4.7 days at anchorage and 7.9 days at berth, compared to an average of 3.4 days in the CHA, 8.7 days at anchorage and 4.6 days at berth in March 2020. Vessels spent 15% less time in the CHA and 46% less time at anchorage but spent 72% more time at berth compared to March 2020.

15 food vessels moved from CHA to the anchorage area, 14 were permitted to berth and 16 sailed in March 2021.

In March 2021, the average time spent by fuel vessels in the CHA in was 68.3 days. In contrast, fuel vessels waited an average of 17.4 days in 2019 and 82.6 days in 2020, showing a 118% increase and an 18% decrease, respectively.