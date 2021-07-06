UNVIM Situation Analysis – June 2021

Food and Fuel Discharged in June 2021

 In June 2021, there was a decrease of 25% in food discharged compared to the 2020 average and 19% decrease compared to the monthly average since May 2016, or 232,767 metric tonnes (t) compared to 308,746 and 289,151 t, respectively.

 A 38% (88,689 t) decrease in fuel discharged in June 2021 compared to the 2020 average (142,221 t) and a 37% decrease compared to the monthly average (141,562 t) since May 2016

 In June 2021, four (04) fuel tankers were permitted to enter Hodeidah port.

Food and Fuel Vessel Delays in June 2021

■ In June 2021, food vessels spent an average of 2.8 days in the Coalition holding area (CHA);

2.3 days at anchorage; and 8.3 days at berth, compared to an average of 3.3 days in the CHA; 11 days at anchorage; and 9.1 days at berth in June 2020. Vessels spent 15% less time in the CHA, 79% and 9% less time at anchorage and berth respectively, compared to June 2020.

■ In June 2021, 11 food vessels proceeded from CHA to the anchorage area; ten (10) were berthed; and 11 discharged their cargo and sailed.

■ In June 2021, the average time spent by fuel vessels in the CHA was 116 days. In contrast, fuel vessels waited an average of 17.4 days in 2019 and 82.6 days in 2020, showing a 495% and a 41% increase, respectively.

■ Four (04) fuel vessels proceeded from the CHA to the anchorage area and four (04) vessels berthed and sailed in June 2021.