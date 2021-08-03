UNVIM Situation Analysis – July 2021

Food and Fuel Discharged in July 2021

During the reporting period, there was a 77% (33,466 t) decrease in fuel discharged compared to the 2020 average (142,221 t) and a 76% decrease compared to the monthly average (141,562 t) since May 2016.

In July 2021, there was a decrease of 5% in food discharged compared to the 2020 average and a 1% increase compared to the UNVIM monthly average since May 2016, or 292,702 metric tonnes (t) compared to 308,746 t and 289,151 t, respectively.

Food and Fuel Vessel Delays in July 2021

In July 2021, food vessels spent an average of 2.4 days in the Coalition holding area (CHA); 2.9 days at anchorage; and 6.8 days at berth, compared to an average of 3.5 days in the CHA; 19 days at anchorage; and 9.3 days at berth in July 2020. Vessels spent 31% less time in the CHA, 85% and 27% less time at anchorage and berth respectively, compared to July 2020.

In July 2021, 15 food vessels proceeded from the CHA to anchorage; 14 berthed; and 12 discharged their cargo and sailed.

In July 2021, the average time spent by fuel vessels in the CHA was 60.5 days compared to an average of 17.4 days in 2019, or a 248% increase. In 2020, fuel vessels spent an average of 82.6 days and 83 days in July 2020 in the CHA, or a 26% and a 27% decrease, respectively.