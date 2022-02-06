UNVIM Situation Analysis – January 2022

Food and Fuel Discharged in January 2022

▪ During the reporting month, there was a 6% increase in food discharged (328,851 t) compared to the 2021 monthly average (310,856 t) and a 13% increase compared to the monthly average since May 2016 (290,248 t).

▪ During the reporting month, there was a 47% decrease in fuel discharged (23,416 t) compared to the 2021 monthly average (44,589 t) and an 82% decrease compared to the monthly average since May 2016 (130,900 t).

Food and Fuel Vessel Delays in January 2022

■ In January 2022, food vessels spent an average of 2.7 days in the Coalition holding area (CHA); 1.8 days in anchorage; and 9.8 days at berth, compared to an average of 2.7 days in the CHA; 5.2 days in anchorage; and 7 days at berth in January 2021. Vessels therefore spent 0.7% less time in CHA, 66% less time in anchorage and 39% more time at berth compared to January 2021.

■ In January 2022, 15 food vessels proceeded from the CHA to anchorage; 14 berthed; and 12 discharged their cargo and sailed.

■ In January 2022, the average time spent by fuel vessels in the CHA was 45.2 days, whereas it was 96.2 days on average in January 2021, or a 55% decrease year-on-year. In comparison to the 2021 monthly average of 73.3 days, the month of January 2022 saw a 38% decrease.

■ Two (02) fuel vessels were permitted from the CHA to anchorage; two (02) berthed; and two (02) discharged their cargo and sailed during the reporting month.