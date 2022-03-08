UNVIM Situation Analysis – February 2022

Food and Fuel Discharged in February 2022

▪ During the reporting month, there was an 18% increase in food discharged (367,347 t) compared to the 2021 monthly average (310,856 t) and a 26% increase compared to the monthly average since May 2016 (291,350 t).

▪ During the reporting month, there was a 14% increase in fuel discharged (50,762 t) compared to the 2021 monthly average (44,589 t) and a 61% decrease compared to the monthly average since May 2016 (129,755 t).