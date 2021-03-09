UNVIM Situation Analysis – February 2021

Food and Fuel Discharged in February 2021

80% (214,944 t) of food discharged in Hodeidah and 53,024 t or 20% discharged in Saleef.

An 11% (301,835 t) decrease from the monthly average since May 2016.

Food and Fuel Vessel Delays in February 2021

In February 2021, food vessels spent an average of 2.7 days in the Coalition holding area (CHA), 7.1 days at anchorage and 9.5 days at berth, compared to an average of 5.8 days in CHA, 7.7 days in anchorage and 7.4 days at berth in February 2020, or a 53% and 8% faster CHA and anchorage and 28% slower at berth.

13 food vessels moved from CHA to the anchorage area, ten (10) permitted to berth and ten (10) sailed from in February 2021.

February 2021, the average time spent by fuel vessels in the CHA was 80.1 days.

By comparison, fuel vessels spent an average waiting time of 20 days in the CHA in February 2020, or a 300% increase.