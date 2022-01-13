Yemen

UNVIM Situation Analysis – December 2021

Food and Fuel Discharged in December 2021

▪ In December 2021, there was 2% decrease in food discharged compared to the 2020 monthly average and a 5% increase compared to the monthly average since May 2016, or 303,465 metric tonnes (t) compared to 308,746 t and 289,681 t, respectively.

▪ During the reporting month, there was a 79.2% decrease in fuel discharged (29,546 t) compared to the 2020 monthly average (142,221 t) and a 77.7% decrease compared to the monthly average since May 2016 (132,481 t).

Food and Fuel Vessel Delays in December 2021

  • In December 2021, food vessels spent an average of 2.7 days in the Coalition holding area (CHA); 2.2 days in anchorage; and 8.4 days at berth, compared to an average of 3 days in the CHA; 5 days in anchorage; and 9.6 days at berth in December 2020. Vessels therefore spent 9%, 56% and 13% less time in the CHA, in anchorage and at berth, respectively, compared to December 2020.

  • In December 2021, 11 food vessels proceeded from the CHA to anchorage; 11 berthed; and 12 discharged their cargo and sailed.

  • In December 2021, the average time spent by fuel vessels in the CHA was 44.9 days, whereas it was 100 days on average in December 2020, or a 55% decrease year-on-year. In comparison to the 2020 monthly average of 82.2 days, the month of December 2021 saw a 45% decrease.

  • Zero (00) fuel vessels were permitted from the CHA to anchorage; one (01) berthed; and one (01) discharged its cargo and sailed during the reporting month.

