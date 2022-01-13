UNVIM Situation Analysis – December 2021

Food and Fuel Discharged in December 2021

▪ In December 2021, there was 2% decrease in food discharged compared to the 2020 monthly average and a 5% increase compared to the monthly average since May 2016, or 303,465 metric tonnes (t) compared to 308,746 t and 289,681 t, respectively.

▪ During the reporting month, there was a 79.2% decrease in fuel discharged (29,546 t) compared to the 2020 monthly average (142,221 t) and a 77.7% decrease compared to the monthly average since May 2016 (132,481 t).

Food and Fuel Vessel Delays in December 2021