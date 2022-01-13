Yemen
UNVIM Situation Analysis – December 2021
Food and Fuel Discharged in December 2021
▪ In December 2021, there was 2% decrease in food discharged compared to the 2020 monthly average and a 5% increase compared to the monthly average since May 2016, or 303,465 metric tonnes (t) compared to 308,746 t and 289,681 t, respectively.
▪ During the reporting month, there was a 79.2% decrease in fuel discharged (29,546 t) compared to the 2020 monthly average (142,221 t) and a 77.7% decrease compared to the monthly average since May 2016 (132,481 t).
Food and Fuel Vessel Delays in December 2021
In December 2021, food vessels spent an average of 2.7 days in the Coalition holding area (CHA); 2.2 days in anchorage; and 8.4 days at berth, compared to an average of 3 days in the CHA; 5 days in anchorage; and 9.6 days at berth in December 2020. Vessels therefore spent 9%, 56% and 13% less time in the CHA, in anchorage and at berth, respectively, compared to December 2020.
In December 2021, 11 food vessels proceeded from the CHA to anchorage; 11 berthed; and 12 discharged their cargo and sailed.
In December 2021, the average time spent by fuel vessels in the CHA was 44.9 days, whereas it was 100 days on average in December 2020, or a 55% decrease year-on-year. In comparison to the 2020 monthly average of 82.2 days, the month of December 2021 saw a 45% decrease.
Zero (00) fuel vessels were permitted from the CHA to anchorage; one (01) berthed; and one (01) discharged its cargo and sailed during the reporting month.