UNVIM Situation Analysis – August 2021

Food and Fuel Discharged in August 2021

During the reporting period, there was a 90% (14,286 t) decrease in fuel discharged compared to the 2020 monthly average (142,221 t) and a 90% decrease compared to the monthly average since May 2016 (140,073 t).

In August 2021, there was a decrease of 18% in food discharged compared to the 2020 monthly average and a 14% decrease compared to the UNVIM monthly average since May 2016, or 253,167 metric tonnes (t) compared to 308,746t and 293,678 t, respectively.

Food and Fuel Vessel Delays in August 2021

In August 2021, food vessels spent an average of 3 days in the Coalition holding area (CHA); 4.8 days at anchorage; and 13.6 days at berth, compared to an average of 2.6 days in the CHA; 6.2 days at anchorage; and 7.5 days at berth in August 2020. Vessels spent 17% more time in the CHA, 85% less time at anchorage and 27% more time at berth compared to August 2020.

In August 2021, 11 food vessels proceeded from the CHA to anchorage; 13 berthed; and 12 discharged their cargo and sailed.

In August 2021, the average time spent by fuel vessels in the CHA was 85.2 days, whereas it was 83 days in August 2020, or a 2.7% increase year-on-year. In comparison to the 2020 monthly average of 82.6 days, the month of August 2021 saw a 3.1% increase.