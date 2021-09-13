Yemen

UNVIM Situation Analysis – August 2021

Food and Fuel Discharged in August 2021

  • In August 2021, there was a decrease of 18% in food discharged compared to the 2020 monthly average and a 14% decrease compared to the UNVIM monthly average since May 2016, or 253,167 metric tonnes (t) compared to 308,746t and 293,678 t, respectively.

  • During the reporting period, there was a 90% (14,286 t) decrease in fuel discharged compared to the 2020 monthly average (142,221 t) and a 90% decrease compared to the monthly average since May 2016 (140,073 t).

Food and Fuel Vessel Delays in August 2021

  • In August 2021, food vessels spent an average of 3 days in the Coalition holding area (CHA); 4.8 days at anchorage; and 13.6 days at berth, compared to an average of 2.6 days in the CHA; 6.2 days at anchorage; and 7.5 days at berth in August 2020. Vessels spent 17% more time in the CHA, 85% less time at anchorage and 27% more time at berth compared to August 2020.

  • In August 2021, 11 food vessels proceeded from the CHA to anchorage; 13 berthed; and 12 discharged their cargo and sailed.

  • In August 2021, the average time spent by fuel vessels in the CHA was 85.2 days, whereas it was 83 days in August 2020, or a 2.7% increase year-on-year. In comparison to the 2020 monthly average of 82.6 days, the month of August 2021 saw a 3.1% increase.

  • One (01) fuel vessel was permitted from the CHA to the anchorage area and one (01) vessel berthed and sailed in August 2021.

