UNVIM Situation Analysis - April 2022

Food and Fuel Discharged in April 2022

During the reporting month, there was a 284% increase in fuel discharged (171,323 t) compared to the 2021 monthly average (44,589 t) and a 33% increase compared to the monthly average since May 2016 (129,138 t)

During the reporting month, there was a 33% increase in food discharged (412,330 t) compared to the 2021 monthly average (310,856 t) and a 40% increase compared to the monthly average since May 2016 (294,984 t).

Food and Fuel Vessel Delays in April 2022

In April 2022, food vessels spent an average of 2.5 days in the CHA, 5.0 days in anchorage, and, 8.2 days at berth. This compares to an average of 2.2 days in the CHA, 3.1 days in anchorage, and 9.3 days at berth in April 2021.

Food vessels therefore spent 11.7% and 61% more time in the CHA and in anchorage and 11% less time at berth compared to April 2021.

In April 2022, 14 food vessels proceeded from the CHA to the anchorage area, 13 berthed, and 14 discharged their cargo and sailed

In April 2022, the average time spent by fuel vessels in the CHA was 22.1 days, whereas it was 70.4 days on average in April 2021, or a 69% decrease year-on-year. In comparison to the 2021 monthly average of 73.3 days, the month of April 2022 saw a 70% decrease.