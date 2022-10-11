UNVIM Operational Analysis - September 2022

Food and Fuel Discharged in September 2022

There was a 634% increase in fuel discharged in September 2022 (327,148 t) compared to the 2021 monthly average (44,589 t) and a 141% increase compared to the monthly average since May 2016 (135,701 t).

There was an 11% decrease in food discharge in September 2022 (276,769 t) compared to the 2021 monthly average (310,856 t) and a 6% decrease compared to the monthly average since May 2016 (294,518 t).

Food and Fuel Vessel Delays in September 2022

In September 2022, food vessels spent an average of 2.3 days in the Coalition holding area (CHA), 3.5 days in anchorage, and 9.8 days at berth. This compares to an average of 2.8 days in the CHA, 3.6 days in anchorage, and 7.9 days at berth in September 2021. Food vessels therefore spent 18% and 3% less time in the CHA and in anchorage and 24% more time at berth, compared to September 2021.

In September 2022, 12 food vessels proceeded from the CHA to anchorage, 10 berthed, and 10 discharged their cargo and sailed.

In September 2022, the average time spent by fuel vessels in the CHA was 8.9 days, whereas it was 69.3 days on average in September 2021, or an 87% decrease year-on-year. In comparison to the 2021 monthly average of 73.3 days, the month of September 2022 saw an 88% decrease.