UNVIM Operational Analysis - October 2022

Food and Fuel Discharged in October 2022

There was a 500% increase in fuel discharged in October 2022 (267,359 t) compared to the 2021 monthly average (44,589 t) and a 94% increase compared to the monthly average since May 2016 (137,754 t).

There was a 13% increase in food discharged in October 2022 (350,008 t) compared to the 2021 monthly average (310,856 t) and a 19% increase compared to the monthly average since May 2016 (295,320 t).

Food and Fuel Vessel Delays in September 2022

In October 2022, food vessels spent an average of 2.4 days in the Coalition holding area (CHA), 1.7 days in anchorage, and 6.2 days at berth. This compares to an average of 2.8 days in the CHA, 1.4 days in anchorage, and 8.9 days at berth in October 2021. Food vessels therefore spent 14% less time in the CHA, 21% more time in anchorage, and 30% less time at berth, compared to October 2021.

In October 2022, 16 food vessels proceeded from the CHA to anchorage, 17 berthed, and 11 discharged their cargo and sailed.

In October 2022, the average time spent by fuel vessels in the CHA was 4.9 days, whereas it was 85.1 days on average in October 2021, or an 94% decrease year-on-year. In comparison to the 2021 monthly average of 73.3 days, the month of October 2022 saw an 93% decrease.