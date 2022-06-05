UNVIM Operational Analysis – May 2022

Food and Fuel Discharged in May 2022

There was a 384% increase in fuel discharged (215,900 t) in May 2022 compared to the 2021 monthly average (44,589 t) and a 66% increase compared to the monthly average since May 2016 (130,327 t).

There was a 20% increase in food discharged (372,971 t) in May 2022 compared to the 2021 monthly average (310,856 t) and a 26% increase compared to the monthly average since May 2016 (296,052 t).

Food and Fuel Vessel Delays in May 2022

In May 2022, food vessels spent an average of 2.3 days in the CHA, 4.8 days in anchorage, and, 9.3 days at berth. This compares to an average of 2.2 days in the CHA, 1.8 days in anchorage, and 8.9 days at berth in May 2021.

Food vessels therefore spent 5.7%, 165%, and 5% more time in the CHA, anchorage and at berth, respectively, compared to May 2021.

In May 2022, nine (09) food vessels proceeded from the CHA to the anchorage area, 14 berthed, and 15 discharged their cargo and sailed