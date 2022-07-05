UNVIM Operational Analysis - June 2022

Food and Fuel Discharged in June 2022

There was a 384% increase in fuel discharged (216,003 t) in June 2022 compared to the 2021 monthly average (44,589 t) and a 64% increase compared to the monthly average since May 2016 (131,484 t).

There was a 20% increase in food discharged (373,122 t) in June 2022 compared to the 2021 monthly average (310,856 t) and a 26% increase compared to the monthly average since May 2016 (297,094 t).

Food and Fuel Vessel Delays in May 2022

In June 2022, food vessels spent an average of 1.8 days in the CHA, 2.9 days in anchorage, and eight (08) days at berth. This compares to an average of 2.8 days in the CHA, 2.3 days in anchorage, and 8.3 days at berth in June 2021. Food vessels therefore spent 36% less time in the CHA, 28% more time in the anchorage, and 4% less time at berth, compared to June 2021.

In June 2022, 11 food vessels proceeded from the CHA to the anchorage area, 12 berthed, and 13 discharged their cargo and sailed.

In June 2022, the average time spent by fuel vessels in the CHA was six (06) days, whereas it was 116 days on average in June 2021, or a 95% decrease year-on-year. In comparison to the 2021 monthly average of 73.3 days, the month of June 2022 saw a 92% decrease.