UNVIM Operational Analysis - July 2022

Food and Fuel Discharged in July 2022

▪ There was a 41% decrease in food discharged (184,305 t) in July 2022 compared to the 2021 monthly average (310,856 t) and a 38% decrease compared to the monthly average since May 2016 (295,590 t).

▪ There was a 247% increase in fuel discharged (154,514 t) in July 2022 compared to the 2021 monthly average (44,589 t) and a 17% increase compared to the monthly average since May 2016 (131,792 t).

Food and Fuel Vessel Delays in July 2022

■ In July 2022, food vessels spent an average of 2.1 days in the CHA, 2.4 days in anchorage, and 8.9 days at berth. This compares to an average of 2.4 days in the CHA, 2.9 days in anchorage, and 6.8 days at berth in July 2021. Food vessels therefore spent 13% and 18% less time in the CHA and in anchorage and 30% more time at berth, compared to July 2021.

■ In July 2022, 10 food vessels proceeded from the CHA to anchorage, nine (09) berthed, and seven (07) discharged their cargo and sailed.

■ In July 2022, the average time spent by fuel vessels in the CHA was 10 days, whereas it was 60 days on average in July 2021, or a 83% decrease year-on-year. In comparison to the 2021 monthly average of 73.3 days, the month of July 2022 saw a 86% decrease.