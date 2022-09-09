UNVIM Operational Analysis - August 2022

Food and Fuel Discharged in August 2022

There was a 445% increase in fuel discharged (242,994 t) in August 2022 compared to the 2021 monthly average (44,589 t) and an 83% increase compared to the monthly average since May 2016 (133,554 t).

There was a 25% decrease in food discharged (231,856 t) in August 2022 compared to the 2021 monthly average (310,856 t) and a 21% decrease compared to the monthly average since May 2016 (294,751 t).

Food and Fuel Vessel Delays in August 2022

In August 2022, food vessels spent an average of 2.7 days in the Coalition holding area (CHA), 2.4 days in anchorage, and 10.9 days at berth. This compares to an average of four (04) days in the CHA, 4.8 days in anchorage, and 10.9 days at berth in August 2021. Food vessels therefore spent 11%, 50% and 20% less time in the CHA, anchorage and at berth, respectively, compared to August 2021.

In August 2022, eight (08) food vessels proceeded from the CHA to anchorage, eight (08) berthed, and 10 discharged their cargo and sailed.

In August 2022, the average time spent by fuel vessels in the CHA was 8.2 days, whereas it was 82.2 days on average in August 2021, or a 90% decrease year-on-year. In comparison to the 2021 monthly average of 73.3 days, the month of August 2022 saw an 89% decrease.