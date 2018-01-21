UNVIM Imports Update (as of 18 January 2018)

Yemen has historically been 80 to 90 per cent dependent on commercial imports of food, fuel and medicines. Hudaydah and Saleef ports have the combined capacity to meet Yemen’s requirements and are in geographic proximity to population centers, with over 70 per cent of people in need of humanitarian assistance living in close proximity to Hudaydah and Saleef ports.

This dashboard tracks commercial imports to Hudaydah and Saleef ports via the United Nations Verification and Inspection Mechanism (UNVIM). UNVIM was instituted by the Secretary-General at the request of the Government of Yemen (GoY) to faciliate the flow of commercial goods to ports outside of GoY control, Hudaydah, Saleef & Ras Isa (closed since July 2017). The map below illustrates the final stages vessels progress through before reaching the port of destination.