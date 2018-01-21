21 Jan 2018

UNVIM Imports Update (as of 18 January 2018)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 18 Jan 2018
preview
Download PDF (180.33 KB)

Yemen has historically been 80 to 90 per cent dependent on commercial imports of food, fuel and medicines. Hudaydah and Saleef ports have the combined capacity to meet Yemen’s requirements and are in geographic proximity to population centers, with over 70 per cent of people in need of humanitarian assistance living in close proximity to Hudaydah and Saleef ports.

This dashboard tracks commercial imports to Hudaydah and Saleef ports via the United Nations Verification and Inspection Mechanism (UNVIM). UNVIM was instituted by the Secretary-General at the request of the Government of Yemen (GoY) to faciliate the flow of commercial goods to ports outside of GoY control, Hudaydah, Saleef & Ras Isa (closed since July 2017). The map below illustrates the final stages vessels progress through before reaching the port of destination.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:

To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit http://unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.