07 Feb 2019

UNOPS Regional Director for the Middle East meets with Yemen’s Prime Minister

Published on 06 Feb 2019 View Original

Ms. Bana Kaloti met with His Excellency Dr. Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed and local authorities in Aden, Yemen recently to discuss ongoing UNOPS-implemented projects in the country.

With funding from the World Bank Group, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, UNOPS is currently implementing more than $220 million worth of projects in conflicted-affected areas of Yemen.

“We have seen the extent of the impact of the conflict in the country and the consequences for millions of Yemenis living here,” said Ms. Kaloti. “We are proud to support Yemen in revitalizing critical public services.”

"There are many areas where we can expand our partnership with UNOPS – due to the urgent demand to address additional needs that remain unattended – to effectively restore critical public services," said Dr. Saeed.

UNOPS is installing a photovoltaic solar system at Al Shaab Maternity Hospital and rehabilitating road infrastructure in Aden. Across Yemen, UNOPS is working on projects that will provide 600,000 Yemenis with access to rehabilitated water and sanitation services, rehabilitate 400 kilometers of urban roads, restore 60,000 megawatt hours of energy generation and create 1.5 million days of employment.

Ms. Kaloti also met with the Governors of Aden, Lahj, Abyan and Al Dhalea during which she stressed the important role local authorities play in the implementation of UNOPS projects.

While in Yemen, Ms. Kaloti toured the Aden Port Authority and facilities to observe the existing operational capacity of the port and its immediate needs.

