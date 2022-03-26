UNMHA Press Release on reported airstrikes in Hudaydah city, Al Hail district and As Salif port

UNMHA is concerned about the reported airstrikes in Hudaydah city, Al Hail district and As Salif port, and the targeting of Hudaydah’s ports, which are a critical lifeline for the Yemeni population and an indispensable and vital humanitarian artery.

The Mission is taking necessary measures to gain immediate access to the reported incident sites.

While UNMHA continues its efforts to proactively engage the parties and bring them back to the joint mechanisms, it reminds all parties to the conflict to maintain the civilian nature of the ports and avoid damage to civilian infrastructure.

The Mission reiterates the calls of the UN Special Envoy for an urgent truce to stop this cycle of escalation as we approach one of the holiest periods of the Islamic calendar.