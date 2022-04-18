UNMHA Mine Action advisor and patrol team visit de-mining sites in Hudaydah

A team from UNMHA led by the mission's Mine Action advisor visited three de-mining sites in Hudaydah, as part of the UNMHA's efforts to strengthen its coordination role in de-mining action in the Governorate. The team engaged with officials from the Yemen Mine Action Centre (YEMAC), interacted with de-mining teams in the field and was briefed on activities and challenges in clearing mines in Hudaydah. During the visit, UNMHA renewed its commitment to supporting accelerated Mine Action to allow the children, women, and men of Hudaydah to live their lives without the fear of being killed or injured by explosive remnants of war.