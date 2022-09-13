UNMHA Head of Mission concludes regional visit to KSA, UAE and Jordan

Hudaydah, 11 September 2022 - UNMHA Head of Mission Major General (retd.) Michael Beary and his Deputy, Ms. Vivian van de Perre, met on Saturday in Riyadh with Yemen’s Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs, H.E. Ahmad Awadh BinMubarak and other Government of Yemen officials.

Discussions focused on measures to enhance cooperation between the Mission and the Government of Yemen and immediate steps to progress UNMHA’s renewed mandate, including to expand the Mission’s presence in Government of Yemen controlled areas of Hudaydah in line with the mandate.

The meeting came at the conclusion of a several day regional visit to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan where Maj. Gen. Beary met with senior officials from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, permanent members of the Security Council, and the broader diplomatic community, including representatives of the United States, United Kingdom, France, European Union, Germany, Ireland, and the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

During these engagements, Maj. Gen. Beary introduced his new appointed Deputy Head of Mission, Ms. Vivian van de Perre and emphasised the Mission’s efforts to work with both parties to effectively progress implementation of the Hudaydah Agreement, reiterating the importance of supporting the parties to maintain the civilian nature of Hudaydah’s ports. Discussions also centred on areas of support crucial to progressing the Mission's renewed mandate, including urgent mine action interventions in the Governorate.

Maj. Gen.Beary concluded his regional consultations yesterday in Riyadh, where he met with the U.S. Ambassador to Yemen, H.E. Steven H. Fagin.