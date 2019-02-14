The unlikely diplomat bringing Yemen’s war dead home

Nadwa al-Dawsari, Yemen Country Director at the Center for Civilians in Conflict, or CIVIC

After months of negotiations, last week Yemen’s warring parties failed to agree on a prisoner exchange, but may have settled on a preliminary swap of 1,000 corpses. Moving the war dead is a job that’s usually done by health workers, or carefully negotiated by diplomats. But for the past few years in Yemen, one former boy scout and his small team have been going it alone.

Read more on IRIN