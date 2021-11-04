United States provides additional $4.55 million for urgent COVID-19 assistance in Yemen

Today, the United States, through the United States Agency for International Development, announced $4.55 million in urgent COVID-19 assistance for Yemen. This assistance will provide much needed, life-saving oxygen for 25 COVID-19 isolation units and strengthen the country’s COVID-19 response to minimize the risk of the virus.

“USAID is proud to stand with the people of Yemen in their fight against the devastating impacts of COVID-19 and we are pleased to be providing assistance to ensure life-saving oxygen is available to those in need,” said Jennifer Link, a Senior Development Advisor with USAID’s Mission in Yemen.

This additional support builds on nearly $183 million in USAID COVID-19 assistance to Yemen since the pandemic first broke out. This assistance also includes: providing emergency food aid; hygiene kits and handwashing facilities to prevent the spread of COVID; supporting health facilities and treatment centers with personal protective equipment for workers; rehabilitating COVID treatment centers; improving sanitation facilities to reduce disease transmission; organizing COVID awareness trainings and informational campaigns; and providing support to small business to help them produce masks, protective medical equipment and sanitizer.

These efforts build on decades of life-saving work and U.S. leadership in tackling global health crises. Over the past 60 years, USAID has saved millions of lives from diseases such as Ebola, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, and now COVID-19.

Diseases know no borders. The U.S. is committed to partnering with Yemen to end the COVID-19 pandemic, mitigate its devastating social and economic impacts, and build back a world that is even better prepared for future outbreaks.

