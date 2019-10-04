04 Oct 2019

United States Announces $25 Million to Support Emergency Cash Transfer Program in Yemen

Report
from US Department of State
Published on 04 Oct 2019

MEDIA NOTE
OFFICE OF THE SPOKESPERSON

This week, the United States announced $25 million in additional aid to support the people of Yemen through the UNICEF-implemented Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) program. This funding complements more than $2.2 billion in U.S. humanitarian assistance since 2015 and will help 1.5 million Yemeni households – approximately 9 million people – access basic goods and services on the local economy.

The ECT program is based on Yemen’s Social Welfare Fund (SWF), which provided critical support to vulnerable households throughout Yemen before the start of the conflict. The United States has supported the implementation of the ECT program since its launch in 2017 to prevent vulnerable populations from descending further into poverty and to maintain this social protection mechanism. U.S. funding will ensure beneficiary households receive uninterrupted assistance through June 2020.

The United States remains one of the largest donors of humanitarian assistance to the Yemen crisis; however, no amount of humanitarian or development assistance will end this conflict and the suffering of millions. An enduring solution to the Yemen conflict will only come through a comprehensive political agreement. This funding will ensure that when the parties reach an agreement, Yemeni institutions stand ready to support their citizens as they work toward a secure and prosperous future for their country.

For further information, please contact NEA-Press@state.gov.

