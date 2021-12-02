The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator (OCHA) in Yemen visits HUMAN ACCESS, praises its long experience in humanitarian work

Mr. David Gressly, the United Nations Resident Coordinator / Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, visited HUMAN ACCESS in Marib Governorate as one of the implementing partners for protection projects.

He was received by the director of the HUMAN ACCESS branch in Marib Governorate, and the relief director at the headquarters, where the discussion focused on aspects of joint cooperation and expanding the scope of partnership.

During the visit, the Coordinator was briefed on the work progress of the HUMAN ACCESS Community Center for IDPs, its projects and activities, and the most prominent humanitarian services provided to the displaced during the last period.

He was also briefed on the most important areas of humanitarian interventions that are being carried out by the Center in Marib, and the positive results and indicators achieved during the past period.

Mr. Gresley, moreover, discussed with officials of the Center the difficulties facing humanitarian work in general, the most important of which are: lack of fuel, difficulty in communications, and poor internet, which directly affect access and communication with beneficiaries and funders alike, in addition to poor coordination and response, which put great pressure on the Community Center in light of the increasing waves of displacement.

At the end of his visit, the Coordinator valued the humanitarian efforts made by HUMAN ACCESS at the level of Yemen and at the level of the various aid it provides to refugees and displaced persons in displacement camps, and the positive impact it has on their lives, praising its long experience in the field of humanitarian work and its distinguished skills and technical mechanisms.