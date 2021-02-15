UNICEF Yemen Humanitarian Situation Report - reporting period 1 Jan - 31 Dec 2020

Highlights

• 2020 saw the on-going conflict intensify, with conflict and sporadic clashes across 43 active frontlines that affected millions of Yemenis across the country throughout the year. 4.4 million internally displaced persons (IDPs), including 1.7 million children, were heavily impacted by the ongoing conflict. Overall, the population was vulnerable to disease outbreaks, natural disasters, and socio-political and economic contexts.

• As of 31 December 2020, UNICEF had an overall HAC funding gap of 29 percent, or $124 million of the total appeal amount. Funding is urgently needed for 2021 to continue UNICEF’s lifesaving programmatic work.

• COVID-19 shaped much of 2020, impacting service and programme delivery. 2,101 COVID-19 officially confirmed cases were reported in Yemen, with 610 associated deaths and 1,396 recovered cases, a 29 per cent Case fatality Rate (CFR). Despite low reporting numbers, it means more than a quarter of Yemenis confirmed to have the disease died, five times the global average.

• Nearly 3.6 million children U5 were screened for malnutrition and 231,062 children U5 (88 per cent of annual planned figure) with severe acute malnutrition without complication were treated, and it is expected to reach the annual objective when complete reports are all submitted.

• In 2020, Yemen experienced a circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 1 (cVDPV1) outbreak. In response, two rounds of polio campaigns were implemented, with a total of 7.2 million children vaccinated.