UNICEF Yemen Humanitarian Situation Report reporting period 1-31 October 2020 [EN/AR]

Highlights

• The October Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Acute Malnutrition analysis revealed a near 10 per cent increase in cases of acute malnutrition in 2020 in the southern governorates of Yemen. The greatest increase is in cases of young children suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) with a 15.5 per cent rise during 2020 leaving at least 98,000 children under five at high risk of dying without urgent treatment for severe acute malnutrition.

• A total of 47,954 possible cases nationwide were screened for COVID-19 (22,187 Male, 25,767 Female), with 348 positive cases referred for treatment (127 Male, 221 Female).

• Primary school students returned to classes on 4 October in southern Yemen and 17 October in northern Yemen, following eight months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has disrupted education in Yemen for 7.8 million children (including 2 million out of school children) and the entire world, severely hindering access to learning.

• While UNICEF continues vigorous fundraising for its 2020 HAC appeal, it has received only $76.9 million to date of the $535 million appeal.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

As part of the 2020 Yemen Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC), which is aligned to the 2019 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan (YHRP)1, UNICEF continues to appeal for $535 million. A separate, dedicated HAC on COVID is also used in Yemen, with its own reporting mechanism. As of 31 October 2020, UNICEF has an overall funding gap of $286 million. A total of $173 million was carried forward from 2019. And, while UNICEF continues vigorous fundraising for its 2020 HAC appeal, it has received only $76.9 million to date for a total of $276.9 million funds available. The Yemen UNHRP has received a total of 1.6 billion from donors, or 47% of the total $3.38 billion funding requirements for humanitarian and relief assistance in Yemen for 2020.

As of 31 October, UNICEF has received $78 million against the $103 million appeal for resources as part of its COVID19 response in Yemen. Despite the funding gaps and operational constraints, UNICEF continues to implement its responses using COVID-19 adapted modalities. The Back to Learning Campaign, created to return children to school and/or enrol them for the first time, was integrated in both north and south Yemen, with COVID-19 Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) interventions promoting the safety of schools and COVID-19 prevention practices to keep children infection-free in school.

As part of continuing efforts to strengthen risk prevention and management measures, UNICEF continued to implement recommendations from the 2019 Office of Internal Audit and Investigation’s internal audit report. As a result, UNICEF has actively implemented a series of risk mitigation measures to effectively deliver for children in a highly challenging and complex environment. UNICEF has implemented the enhanced Harmonised Approach to Cash Transfers (HACT Plus). HACT Plus is a risk management framework that goes beyond the regular HACT framework adopted along with other UN agencies. HACT Plus transcends the minimum prescribed assurance activities in HACT, a decision that is determined by the inherent risk exposure and operating environment. As of 30th September, 140 implementing partners had been re-assessed to establish their revised risk profiles using the enhanced risk assessment methodology.

Additionally, 80 onsite financial reviews and 74 financial audits are ongoing. These financial reviews are based on the revised financial assurance Terms of Reference with an increased focus on fraud detection and prevention.