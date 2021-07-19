UNICEF Yemen Humanitarian Situation Report - reporting period: 1 – 31 May 2021

Highlights

• UNICEF HAC has been revised in alignment with the 2021 HRP - now at a total of USD 508.8 million (previously at USD 576.9 million). 52% remains unfunded. The lack of funding for emergency WASH interventions continues to undermine the integrated response. UNICEF will be forced to stop its provision of fuel to water pumping stations in September if funding is not urgently mobilized to support this vital activity.

• During the period, around 2,100 households have been displaced (14,700 IDPs) with the majority of displacement wavestowards Amanat al Asimah, Hodeidah, Al Bayda, and Ibb, coming from Ma'rib, Hodeidah, Abyan and Al Jawf. The humanitarian and protection situation will likely continue to worsen as heavy rains are expected in the coming weeks. Fighting continues in Ma’rib, with concentration across the northwest, west, and southwest of Ma’rib city, affecting people in Sirwah district the most.

• UNICEF Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) reached an additional 2,381 displaced households (16,667 individuals) in May, with RRM kits that included food and essential hygiene items including family basic hygiene kits and female dignity kits.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Yemen remains the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, with 20.7 million people – 71 per cent of the total population – in need of humanitarian assistance. The conflict, now well into its seventh year, has left three million people, including 1.58 million children, internally displaced. Over 138,000 additional people have become migrants and 137,000 people are seeking asylum abroad.

Heavy rains pose further life-threatening risks to children, as floods destroy shelters and makeshift camps forinternally displaced persons (IDP). Access to children will also be increasingly difficult with the coming rains, on top of the critical health and nutrition crisis. In addition to severe acute malnutrition (SAM), which continues to plague children under age five, nutritional needs continued to rise throughout May, with more than 400,000 children under age five suffering from SAM. 2.25 million children are facing acute malnutrition according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC). The lack of funding for emergency WASH interventions continues to undermine the integrated response. UNICEF will be forced to stop its provision of fuel to water pumping stations in September if funding is not urgently mobilized to support this vital activity. More than 15.4 million people urgently need assistance to access WASH services which are linked to drivers of malnutrition. This shortfall also heightened the risk of COVID-19 as well as other waterborne diseases including cholera. Approximately 20.1 million people need health assistance. Women and children continue to be disproportionately affected, with 4.8 million women and 10.2 million children in need of assistance to access health services during the reporting period.

Between 1 January and 6 June 2021, a total number of 15,863 acute watery diarrhoea (AWD)/cholera suspected cases and three associated deaths were reported, with a 0.02 per cent confirmed fatality rate (CFR), a significant decrease compared with the same period in 2020 (140,528 suspected cases and 38 associated deaths with a 0.03 per cent CFR).

The highest number of cases was reported from Sana’a and Hodeidah governorates. No data from the southern governorates was made available during the reporting period, which may be due to the lack of availability of a clear reporting mechanism. However, the available data show that the cholera trends are still stable since the beginning of the year. UNICEF continues close monitoring of cholera-suspected cases and associated deaths.

From 20 April 2020 to 7 June 2021, 6,787 COVID-19 cases were reported as officially confirmed, with 1,329 associated deaths leading to a case fatality rate of 19.6 per cent. After two successive waves with the latest from Feb-May 2021, the reported COVID-19 cases and deaths are back to a low level. All reported cases were from the southern governorates, while no cases were reported from the northern governorates where no reporting system is operational.

During the reporting period, the UN Country Task Force on Monitoring and Reporting (UNCTFMR) documented 19 incidents of grave violations against children, of which 95 per cent of the incidents were verified. The majority of verified violations this month pertained to child casualties, including six children killed (33 per cent girls), and 23 children maimed (21 per cent girls) by various parties of the conflict. There was also one attack on a school that took place in Al Dhale’e governorate. Most of the incidents documented and verified were in the governorates of Taizz (four), Al Hodeidah (three), Al Jawf (three) and Marib (three), reflecting the ongoing intense fighting along frontlines in these areas. These are only figures that the UN has been able to verify to date; the actual number of incidents might be higher.