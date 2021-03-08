UNICEF Yemen Humanitarian Situation Report - reporting period 1 - 31 January

Highlights

Nearly 2.3 million children under the age of five in Yemen are projected to suffer from acute malnutrition in 2021, according to the recently released analysis findings of the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Acute Malnutrition report. Of these, 400,000 are expected to suffer from severe acute malnutrition and could die if they do not receive urgent treatment. These are among the highest levels of severe acute malnutrition recorded in Yemen since the escalation of conflict in 2015.

A total number of 2,124 COVID-19 officially confirmed cases with 615 associated deaths and 1,427 recovered cases have been reported in Yemen in January, with a 29 per cent Case Fatality Rate (CFR). UNICEF Yemen is now included in the COVAX initiative.

The polio campaign in Yemen is continuing, with a total of 3.8 million doses of the vaccine shipped into the country on 6 January for the implementation of the Polio outbreak response campaign in 14 governorates.

The fuel crisis in Yemen remains critical, threatening access to food, health services, and water supplies (provision of water for drinking, cooking and personal hygiene, supporting water trucking or pumping water from existing water supplies, all of which are highly dependent on fuel to operate). Without fuel, hospitals and water operation would stop, contributing further to virus transmission.