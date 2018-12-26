UNICEF Yemen Humanitarian Situation Report (November 2018)

Highlights

 According to the latest IPC analysis about 5 million people are in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency) and about 10.6 million people are in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis) constituting about half of the population in Yemen (additional info below).

 In support of a nationwide polio campaign implemented by the Ministry of Public Health and Population, UNICEF and WHO helped reach more than 3.8 children under five years with immunization. The campaign is part of larger efforts to keep Yemen a polio-free country.

 Although there was been a pause in fighting in and around Al Hudaydah city on 12 November, violence did not completely stop, with continued fighting and shelling reported. Field reports continue to indicate most shops remain closed and the number of people in the city continues to decrease. Since 1 October, the interagency rapid response mechanism registered 14,000 internally displaced families.

 The Country Task Force documented and verified 123 cases of killing and maiming of children in November, of which 25 children were killed (13 boys; 12 girls) and 98 injured (71 boys; 27 girls). Most of the incidents took place in Al Hudaydah governorate followed by Taizz and Hajjah.

The exchange rate of the Yemeni Rial (YER) changed to 520 YER per US dollar as at 21 November (compared to 754 YER to the USD as at 31 October). This indicates that the actions that have been taken to stabilize the exchange rate have taken effect.

OCHA)

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

According to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis publicized in November 2018, while accounting for the current levels of Humanitarian Food Assistance (HFA), from December 2018 to January 2019, 17 per cent of the population (about 5 million people) analyzed will be in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency) and 36 per cent (about 10.8 million people) will be in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis). Of greatest concern are the 65,000 people in IPC Phase 5 (Catastrophe).

Overall, this constitutes or 53 per cent of the total population, approximately 15.9 million people. It is estimated that in the absence of HFA, about 20 million people of the total population (including Internally Displaced People) may be in need of urgent action to save lives and livelihoods. This includes 240,000 people in IPC Phase 5 (Catastrophe), i.e. threefold the ual number. In terms of severity, the worst affected areas are located in Al Hudaydah, Amran, Hajjah, Taiz and Saada Governorates.

Across Yemen, UNICEF has accelerated the creation of specialized programmes to prevent and treat severe acute malnutrition in children in existing health facilities and using Mobile Teams to access hard-to-reach areas. This includes training staff and supplying facilities with essential equipment, specialized foods for such severely malnourished children and medicines. In addition, UNICEF has provided essential supplies including for example ready to use therapeutic foods, antibiotics and therapeutic milk.

The Ministry of Public Health and Population (MoPHP), in partnership with UNICEF and WHO, implemented a nationwide, three-day-house-to-house polio vaccination campaign reaching 3.8 million children under five years.2 More than 40,000 health workers and volunteers visited about 3.2 million houses to deliver Oral Polio Vaccines (OPV) drops. Approximately 5,200 supervisors, monitors and local authority staff from all levels were involved to oversee the field activities and provide technical and logistical assistance to the polio vaccination teams.

UNICEF and the MoPHP also responded to the measles outbreak reported in Sa’ada governorate. To halt the spread of the measles, a streamlined vaccination response was rolled-out, in combination with the polio vaccination campaign. An Integrated Measles, Rubella, Polio vaccination, combined with Vitamin A supplementation, was provided in all 15 districts of Sa’ada. Vitamin A is a key intervention to reduce measles morbidity and mortality.

At the end of November, the Emergency Relief Coordinator (ERC) Mark Lowcock concluded a three-day visit to Yemen. At the end of the visit the ERC warned that the conditions in Yemen had deteriorated alarmingly. He further reiterated a call for the cessation of hostilities, particularly in and around the port and roads critical for aid operations and commercial imports. He further warned that the deteriorating conditions in Yemen will require substantially more resources for aid efforts in 2019.

WASH needs remain high throughout the country. Public water and sanitation systems require increased support to provide a minimum level of services and avoid collapse. Sanitation and waste water treatment services are overwhelmed: an estimated 46 per cent of urban populations are connected to partially functioning public water networks, whilst lack of electricity or revenues creates significant reliance on humanitarian support.

Humanitarian organizations are working towards the development of the Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for 2019. Publication of the HNO is anticipated for 20 December 2018 and the HRP launch anticipated 20 January 2019. These will be key framework documents for the delivery of 2019 humanitarian assistance.