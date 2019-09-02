UNICEF Yemen Humanitarian Situation Report (July 2019)

Highlights

Since 1 January 2019 to 31 July 2019, 543,758 suspected cases of Cholera were identified, and 785 associated deaths were recorded (0.14 per cent CFR). UNICEF procured 1,721,300 Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV) doses for emergency vaccination campaign against Cholera, to continue the efforts to combat the cholera outbreak.

In July 2019, the UN Country Task Force on Monitoring and Reporting verified that 10 children were killed (3 girls and 7 boys), and 27 children were injured (12 girls and 15 boys) by various parties to the conflict.

Between January and July 2019, UNICEF treated 159,472 children with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM), which represent 50 per cent of 321,750 children under five with SAM who were targeted for therapeutic care. This activity contributed to reduce the fatality rate for children under five with SAM.

In July 2019, UNICEF reached to over 140,000 internally displaced persons through emergency water trucking, construction of emergency latrines, distribution of hygiene kits and hygiene promotion, for the access to safe, functioning toilets to reduce risk of disease, such as cholera and malnutrition.

Psychosocial support was provided to 38,909 people, including 28,377 children and 10,532 adults in 15 governorates through a network of fixed and mobile child friendly spaces to help them overcome the immediate and limit long-term consequences of their exposure to violence.

July 2019 12.3 million # of children in need of humanitarian assistance (estimated)

24.1 million # of people in need (OCHA, 2019 Yemen Humanitarian Needs Overview)

1.71 million # of children internally displaced (IDPs)

4.7 million # of children in need of educational assistance

357,487 # of children under 5 suffering Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM)

17.8 million # of people in need of WASH assistance

19.7 million # of people in need of basic health care

UNICEF Appeal 2019

US$ 536 million

Funding Available*

US$ 377.3 million

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs:

The continued hostilities across Yemen with more than 30 active front lines led more than 120,000 displaced people since June 2019, reported by the Emergency Relief Coordinator (ERC),

Mark Lowcock at a briefing to the Security Council on 18 July, 2019.

During the reporting period, the UN Country Task Force on Monitoring and Reporting verified 65 per cent of reported incidents, including 10 children killed (3 girls and 7 boys), 27 children injured (12 girls and 15 boys), perpetrated by various parties to the conflict. Most of the incidents documented and verified were in the governorates of Al Dhale’e followed by Al Hudaydah and Taiz. On 29 July 2019, 14 people including four children were killed and 26 people including 14 children were injured in an attack on Al Thabit market in Qatabir District of the Sa’ada Governorate. On 30 July 2019, indiscriminate attacks in Al-Rawdhah neighbourhood in the Taiz Governorate killed one child and injured three people. Several attacks damaging medical and education facilities in the Taiz Governorate have been reported.

Since the onset of the second wave of Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD)/cholera outbreak on 27 April 2017, the cumulative total of suspected cholera cases as of 31 July 2019 reached 1,937,520 with 3,528 associated deaths (0.18 per cent case fatality rate, CFR) across the country. Children under the age of five represent 27.9 per cent of the total suspected cases in 2019. Since 1 January 2019 to 31 July 2019, there have been 543,758 suspected cases and 785 associated deaths recorded (0.14 per cent CFR) . A total of 320 out of the 333 districts in Yemen have reported cases during this year, with a national attack rate of 188 suspected cases per 10,000 people. There has been a significant rise in the number of suspected cholera cases and associated deaths, in comparison to the same period in 2018 (108,808 suspected cases and 105 associated deaths).

Due to the denied humanitarian access by local authorities, the World Food Programme suspended their food assistance in Sana’a, affecting 850,000 beneficiaries since the end of June 2019. Also, humanitarian agencies are imposed with bureaucratic requirements to travel from the south to the west coast of the country.