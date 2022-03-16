UNICEF Yemen Humanitarian Situation Report - January - December 2021

Highlights

From January to December 2021, UNICEF reached a total of 7,564,830 (3,799,062 male, 3,765,768 female) children under 5 years through malnutrition screening. Out of these, 346,311 (139,651 male, 183,419 female) children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) were identified and admitted in Outpatient Treatment Programmes (OTPs).

UNICEF provided access to safe and sustained drinking water to 8.8 million people (5.3 million children) through a wide spectrum of activities including water trucking, the installation of water distribution points, and the expansion of water supply systems to IDP camps.

A total of 3,800,313 children under five years were vaccinated against polio, 11,607 children against measles and 4,021,652 children received vitamin A supplements.

In 2021, gender-based violence (GBV) risk mitigation activities reached 5,321,017 women, girls, and children through different interventions in collaboration with UNICEF’s Education, Communication for Development (C4D), Health and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) programmes.

As of 31 December 2021, UNICEF had an overall funding gap of $227.7 million, that is 45 per cent of the total 2021 appeal. Funding is urgently needed for 2022 action plan to continue UNICEF’s lifesaving programmatic work.

Situation in Numbers

(OCHA, 2021 Humanitarian Needs Overview)

11.3 million children in need of humanitarian assistance

20.7 million people in need

(OCHA, 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan)

2 million children internally displaced (IDPs)

(UNICEF, 2021 Yemen Humanitarian Action for Children)

Funding Overview and Partnerships

The Yemen Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) initially aligned to the 2020 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan (YHRP) and appealed for $ 576.9 million in 2021. The HAC was revised and approved in May 2021 and to align with the 2021 YHRP and appealed for $508.8 million. UNICEF’s humanitarian programmes are planned for nationwide reach targeting populations in areas with the most acute needs, and the appeal integrated the COVID-19 response into programmes planned within the HAC. As of 30 December 2021, $163 million has been received. A total of $94.4 million was carried forward from 2020, with an additional $23.7 million received from other contributions. This makes a total of $281.1 million funds mobilized against the 2021 HAC.

UNICEF wishes to express its deep gratitude to all donors for their generous contributions, which made the 2021 response possible. Nevertheless, a funding gap of $227.7 million, or 45 per cent of the total amount required to continue UNICEF’s life-saving work in Yemen, remained at the end of the year. Without sufficient funding UNICEF and its partners will be unable to effectively continue to address the needs of the most vulnerable children and their families, who are suffering from the devastating impacts of the protracted conflict and health and economic consequences of the COVID19 pandemic.