UNICEF Yemen Humanitarian Situation Report (August 2019)

Highlights

• Between January and August 2019, there have been 617,317 Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD)/Cholera suspected cases and 844 associated deaths.

UNICEF vaccinated the second dose of Oral Cholera Vaccination (OCV) in August, covering 81 per cent of the OCV campaign’s target.

• In August, 9 children were killed, and 30 children were injured by the ongoing conflict, according to the United Nations Country Task Force on Monitoring and Reporting.

• Between January and August 2019, UNICEF treated 193,638 children (60 per cent of annual target) with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM), through fixed and mobile Outpatient Therapeutic Programmes (OTPs).

• In August, UNICEF provided safe drinking water to nearly 2.8 million people including host communities and internally displaced persons, through the operation and maintenance of the water supply systems.

• Psychosocial support was provided to 24,673 people, including 10,905 children, in 16 governorates through a network of fixed and mobile child friendly spaces to help survivors overcome the immediate and limit longterm consequences of their exposure to violence.

12.3 million

# of children in need of humanitarian assistance (estimated)

24.1 million

# of people in need (OCHA, 2019 Yemen Humanitarian Needs Overview)

1.71 million

# of children internally displaced (IDPs)

4.7 million

# of children in need of educational assistance

357,487

# of children under 5 suffering Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM)

17.8 million

# of people in need of WASH assistance

19.7 million

# of people in need of basic health care

UNICEF Appeal 2019

US$ 536 million

Funding Available*

US$ 385.5 million

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs:

In August, the conflict had been escalated across the country, especially in Aden. From the fighting that broke out on 8 August in Aden, 40 people have been killed and 260 people got injured. By 19 August, 638 families were displaced from the fight. On 11 August, strikes hit a family home in Hajjah, killing 12 people including six children. Clashes that had occurred on 27 August in Aden and Abyan killed 13 people and injured 70 people. On the other hand, heavy rains followed by flash floods damaged shelter, infrastructure and water networks mostly in western governorates, particularly in Al Hudaydah and Al Mahwit. The National Authority for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs appealed for humanitarian assistance to 1,400 families displaced by the floods. In August, the United Nations Country Task Force on Monitoring and Reporting verified 82 per cent of reported incidents, including nine children (3 girls and 6 boys) killed and 30 children (10 girls and 20 boys) injured, perpetrated by various parties to the conflict. Most of the incidents documented and verified were in Al Hudaydah followed by Al Dhale’e and Aden.

Since the onset of the second wave of Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD)/cholera outbreak on 27 April 2017, the cumulative total of suspected cholera cases as of 31 August 2019 reached 2,001,672 with 3,571 associated deaths (case fatality rate, CFR 0.18 per cent) across the country. Between January and August 2019, there have been 617,317 suspected cases of cholera and 844 associated deaths 3 recorded (CFR 0.14 per cent). Children under five of age represent 27.8 per cent of the total suspected cases in 2019. A total of 320 of the 333 districts in Yemen have reported cases during this year, with a national attack rate of 213 suspected cases per 10,000 people. There has been a significant rise in the number of suspected cholera cases and associated deaths, in comparison to the same period in 2018 (140,273 suspected cases and 179 associated deaths).