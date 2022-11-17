UNICEF Yemen Humanitarian Situation Report, 31 July 2022

Situation in Numbers

11.3 million children in need of humanitarian assistance

20.7 million people in need

1.8 million children internally displaced

Highlights

In July, 4,347 children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) were identified and admitted to outpatient treatment programmes (OTPs). A cumulative total of 3,204,069 children under 5 years were screened for malnutrition since the beginning of the year.

UNICEF procured 492,486 doses of DTP-HepB-Hib (Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis, Hepatitis B and Haemophilus Influenza) and 750,000 doses of Tetanus (Td) vaccines for the Ministry of Public Health and Population (MoPHP) in Aden for routine immunization services.

An estimated 86,000 people were impacted by heavy rainfall and associated flooding across Yemen, with over 2,515 households displaced across affected districts. UNICEF responded through rapid response mechanisms, replacing/repair of temporary learning spaces and latrines and with the provision of hygiene kits.

The current funding gap for UNICEF is $ 342.8 million, which is 71 per cent of the total amount required to continue providing humanitarian assistance in Yemen.