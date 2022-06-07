UNICEF Yemen Humanitarian Situation Report: 1 - 31 March 2022

Highlights

• UNICEF Yemen has a funding gap of $393.8 million required to respond to the humanitarian crisis in Yemen in 2022.

• The number of people requiring humanitarian assistance has increased from 20.7 million in 2021 to 23.4 million in 2022. Of these, 55 per cent are children.

• 17.4 million people need food assistance. This figure is expected to increase to 19 million between June 2022 and the end of the year.

• Since the beginning of the year, a total of 965,058 children under five (479,223 male, 485,835 female) have been screened for malnutrition.

• In March, UNICEF delivered 2,909,000 doses of trivalent oral polio vaccine (tOPV) to 2,357,414 children under the age of 10, reaching 96 per cent of the target within 12 southern governorates.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The continued conflict and economic shocks have increased the number of Yemeni people in need of humanitarian assistance in 2022 to 23.4 million. Of this amount, 55 per cent are children3 . The Yemen Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) for 2022 has been published and humanitarian partners are currently finalizing the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).

Humanitarian needs in Yemen continue to increase in 2022 due to the escalation of conflict, continuing economic shocks and decreasing humanitarian assistance. The number of people in need of food assistance has increased to 17.4 million and is expected to reach 19 million between June and the end of 20224 . By June, the number of people facing extreme hunger levels (IPC Phase 5 Catastrophe) is expected to increase over fivefold from 31,000 in March to 161,000.

Approximately 2.2 million children under the age of five, including 538,000 severely malnourished and about 1.3 million pregnant and lactating women (PLW) are projected to suffer from acute malnutrition over the course of 2022.Shortages of affordable fuel are contributing to higher costs for transportation, food and other items, and are threatening the availability of medical services, electricity, and clean water, compounding the already difficult humanitarian situation endured by people in Yemen. 6 Children continue to suffer from common childhood illnesses including pneumonia and acute watery diarrhoea (AWD), as well as Vaccine Derived Polio (VDP) outbreaks. An estimated five million women and girls of childbearing age, and 1.7 PLW have limited to no access to reproductive health services. 7 During the month of March, the UN Country Taskforce on Monitoring and Reporting (CTFMR) on grave violations against children documented seven incidents of grave violations, of which six were verified. These include 11 verified child casualties, including seven children killed (2 girls, 5 boys) and four children maimed (2 boys; 2 girls) by various parties to the conflict. There was also an attack on a school and two attacks on a hospital. Most of the incidents documented and verified were in the governorates of Hodeidah and Al Bayda. These are the only figures that the UN has been able to verify to date; the actual number of incidents may be higher than this.

Yemen is one of the few countries in the world reporting cases of Vaccine Derived Polio Viruses Type 1 (cVDPV1) and Type 2 (cVDPV2). As of March 2022, a total of 33 cVDPV2 cases have been reported. The first cVDPV2 case was reported in November 2021.

As of 31 March 2022, 11,812 cases of COVID-19 were officially confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic, with 2,144 associated deaths (18.2 per cent case fatality rate). Almost all cases were reported in Hadramout, Aden, Abyan, Lahij, Al Dhale, Shabwah, Al Mahrah, Taiz, Socotra and Marib governorates. No cases have been reported from the northern governorates. The COVID-19 vaccination campaign continued in the southern governorates. 411,927 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while and 653,534 people were vaccinated with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of 27 March.

The Ministry of Public Health and Population reported a decline in the number of suspected Cholera/AWD suspected in 2022 when compared with 2020 and 2021. A total 4,158 suspected cases were reported between 1 January and 15 March 2022, compared to 13,038 suspected cases of AWD/Cholera reported in the same period of 2021. Districts reporting the highest cases include Hajjah, al-Salw, Taiz, Al Makhadir, Ibb, Belad Al Roos, Sana’a, Al Kanawes and Hodeidah.

Measles outbreaks have been reported in the south of Yemen, with a total of 1,379 suspected cases reported, out of which 89 have been confirmed with 15 associated deaths affecting 98 districts (71% of the districts in the south).