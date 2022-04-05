UNICEF Yemen Humanitarian Situation Report: 1 to 31 January 2022

Highlights

During the month of January, UNICEF continued to support emergency WASH interventions in internally displaced persons (IDP) sites ensuring access to safe water and sanitation for more than 340,000 IDPs and 60,000 members of hosting communities.

UNICEF screened 73,929 children under 5 years of age for malnutrition. Of those screened, 2,992 children (1,352 male, 1,641 female) with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) were identified and admitted into mobile Outpatient Treatment Programmes (OTPs).

UNICEF, along with UNFPA and WFP, reached 11,185 newly displaced households (78,295 individuals) across 20 districts in 19 governorates with Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) kits.