UNICEF Yemen Humanitarian Situation Report - 1-31 August 2021

Highlights

• The school year started on 14 August in northern governorates and on 15 August in southern governorates. UNICEF continues its fundraising efforts to support teacher incentives in a sustainable manner for 171,600 teachers.

• The Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) cluster reported that more than 50,000 additional people were displaced due to active conflict in August. The highest numbers were reported in Marib, Lahj, and Al Hudaydah. RRM reached an additional 6,846 newly displaced households (47,922 individuals) in August with RRM kits that included essential hygiene items, food, family basic hygiene kits, and female dignity kits.

• The existing funding gap of $235 million (46 per cent of the total budget) impedes timely implementation of planned interventions. Despite funding challenges, WASH is making substantive progress and has already reached a key target of the number of people accessing safe drinking water (6,839,772) through the distribution of fuel to water stations throughout the country. UNICEF was able to reach approximately 3 million people in August alone thanks to the support of the Famine Relief Fund (FRF) for the multisectoral response to malnutrition.