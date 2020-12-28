UNICEF Yemen Country Office Humanitarian Situation Report (Reporting Period: 1 – 31 October 2020)

Highlights

The October Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Acute Malnutrition analysis revealed a near 10% increase in cases of acute malnutrition in southern governorates. The greatest increase (15.5%) comes from young children suffering from severe acute malnutrition, leaving at least 98,000 children under five at high risk of dying without urgent treatment.

A total of 47,954 suspected cases nationwide were screened for COVID-19 (22,187 Male, 25,767 Female), with 348 positive cases referred for treatment (127 Male, 221 Female).

Primary school students returned to class on 4 October in the south and 17 October in the north, following eight months of closure due to COVID-19. The pandemic has disrupted education for 7.8 million children, including 2 million out of school children.