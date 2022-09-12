UNICEF Yemen Country Office Humanitarian Situation Report (Reporting Period: 1-31 May 2022)

Situation in Numbers

11.3 million children in need of humanitarian assistance

20.7 million people in need

1.8 million children internally displaced (IDPs)

Highlights

During the reporting period, UNICEF delivered 1.49 million doses of measles-rubella (MR) vaccines in response to the measles outbreak in 74 districts across 10 governorates in the south, targeting a total of 1,355,142 children aged 6 months to 10 years.

UNICEF-supported interventions reached 32,941 conflict-affected people through explosive ordinance risk education (EORE) activities, including 19,213 children (8,325 girls and 10,888 boys) and 13,728 adults (6,019 women and 7,709 men) in Taiz governorate.

Fuel delivery continued to 36 Local Water and Sanitation Corporations (LWSCs) and National Water and Sanitation Authority (NWSA) in 17 governorates to sustain the supply of safe water to 2.48 million people (520,800 women, 471,200 men, 768,800 girls and 719,200 boys).