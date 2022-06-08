Skip to main content
Yemen
UNICEF Yemen Country Office Humanitarian Situation Report (Reporting Period: 1-31 March 2022)
Highlights
- UNICEF Yemen has a funding gap of $393.8 million required to respond to the humanitarian crisis in Yemen in 2022.
- The number of people requiring humanitarian assistance has increased from 20.7 million in 2021 to 23.4 million in 2022. Of these, 55 per cent are children.
- 17.4 million people need food assistance. This figure is expected to increase to 19 million between June 2022 and the end of the year.
- Since the beginning of the year, a total of 965,058 children under five (479,223 male, 485,835 female) have been screened for malnutrition.
- In March, UNICEF delivered 2,909,000 doses of trivalent oral polio vaccine (tOPV) to 2,357,414 children under the age of 10