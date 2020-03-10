UNICEF Yemen Country Office Humanitarian Situation Report (Reporting Period: 1 - 31 January 2020)

Highlights

• During the last ten days of January, 2,336 families were displaced in Sana’a, Marib, and Al Jawf, following a rapid escalation of hostilities. UNICEF provided basic hygiene kits to 673 displaced households and multi-purpose cash assistance to 13 displaced households in some parts of the Marib governorate, to meet their most critical immediate needs.

• 24 incidents of grave violations against children in Al Hudaydah, Al Dhale’e, Sa’ada, and Shabwah in January were documented and verified by the United Nations Country Task Force on Monitoring and Reporting. 29 children were killed and maimed (6 girls and 23 boys), by various parties to the conflict with 1 case of abduction involving 2 boys.

• In January, 35,628 Acute Watery Disease/cholera suspected cases were identified with 14 associated deaths recorded (0.04 case fatality rate). UNICEF supported to treat a quarter of those suspected cases (9,000), by supporting 355 Oral Rehydration Centres and 70 Diarrhea Treatment Centres in 18 governorates.

• During the first two weeks of January, there were 5,524 dengue fever suspected cases with 11 associated deaths. Basic medical supplies was delivered to the Governorate Health Office in Al Hudaydah to respond to the dengue outbreak. UNICEF provided fuel to drain and backfill stagnant water and mobilized trucks to collect solid waste and disposal in Al Hudaydah and Hajjah, to reduce the risk to the spreading of dengue fever.

Situation in Numbers

12.2 million children in need of humanitarian assistance

24 million people in need (OCHA, 2020 Global Humanitarian Overview)

1.71 million children internally displaced (IDPs)