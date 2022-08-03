UNICEF Yemen Country Office Humanitarian Situation Report (Reporting Period: 1– 30 April 2022)

Situation in Numbers

(OCHA, 2022 Humanitarian Needs Overview)

11.3 million children in need of humanitarian assistance

20.7 million people in need

1.8 million children internally displaced (IDPs)

Highlights

• 19.5 million or 61 per cent of Yemenis have no access to safe water and 11.4 million people or 42 per cent of the population have no adequate sanitation (Food Security and Livelihoods Assessment, March 2022). In April, to address the urgent needs of the affected population, UNICEF provided fuel to 37 Local Water and Sanitation Corporations (LWSCs) in 17 governorates to sustain the supply of safe water supply to 2.48 million people.

• UNICEF, along with UNFPA and WFP, continues to reach displaced populations affected by conflict with first line response packages. In April 2022, Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) kits were provided to 4,491 newly displaced households (31,437 individuals).

• A total of 661,286 people were reached with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 420,391 people were fully vaccinated, accounting for 4 per cent of the population of Southern governorates.

• UNICEF delivered 1,011,000 doses of Bacille Calmette Guerin (BCG) vaccine, 750,000 doses of Penta vaccine and 361,050 doses of Inactivated Polio vaccine (IPV) to a central warehouse in Sanaa.