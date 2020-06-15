UNICEF Yemen Country Office Humanitarian Situation Report (Reporting Period: 1 - 30 April 2020)

Highlights

• As of 30 April, there are six COVID-19 officially confirmed cases, two associated deaths, and one recovered case in Hadramaut and Aden. The number of cases remain low but may be the result of the lack of access to testing.

UNICEF continues to implement preventive response activities alongside its regular programmes. COVID-19 continues to challenge the implementation of some UNICEF programmes due to restrictive measures imposed by local authorities, such as closure of schools and child-friendly spaces.

• As some therapeutic feeding and public health facilities are being used as COVID-19 isolation centers, an estimated 13%% of 290 outpatient therapy sites reported a 10-50%% decrease in attendance. 14%% of 479 targeted supplementary feeding programme sites also reported a decrease ranging between 10% and 50%%.

• Due to the COVID-19 mitigation measures imposed by local authorities, and considering the risk of transmission involved, UNICEF was forced to discontinue vaccination campaigns. This “cas de force majeure” has resulted in the potential expiry of oral polio and tetanus-diphtheria vaccines worth $621,000.

• The United Nations Country Task Force on Monitoring and Reporting verified 37 incidents of grave violations against children. Nine children were killed, and 39 children were maimed by various parties to the conflict.

• 25,508 cases of Acute Watery Diarrhea (AWD)/suspected cholera and six associated deaths were reported in April, with a 0.02 % of the case fatality rate. UNICEF treated 6,500 AWD/suspected cholera cases through supporting 69 Oral Rehydration Centres and 49 Diarrhoea Treatment Centres in 13 governorates.